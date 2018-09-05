class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333240 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – Nebraska vs. Colorado

BY Staff | September 5, 2018
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Frost has said repeatedly that Nebraska made a mistake moving away from the methods Osborne successfully used. Frost's job is to return his team to the place it held in the college football hierarchy two decades ago by returning to the methods Osborne used on and off the field to make the Cornhuskers great. 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Severe weather led officials to cancel Nebraska’s season-opener against Akron, therefore the Huskers will now begin the Scott Frost era against Colorado this Saturday at 2:30 CT.

KRVN Sports Director Jayson Jorgensen discusses all things Husker Football with HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan.

Video: Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan preview Nebraska vs. Colorado.

 

Nebraska’s Updated Tunnel Walk – Sept 1, 2018

 

Listen to the Huskers on the Rural Radio Network including Nebraska’s longest running affiliate 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
