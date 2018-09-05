(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – Nebraska vs. Colorado

Severe weather led officials to cancel Nebraska’s season-opener against Akron, therefore the Huskers will now begin the Scott Frost era against Colorado this Saturday at 2:30 CT.
KRVN Sports Director Jayson Jorgensen discusses all things Husker Football with HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan.
Video: Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan preview Nebraska vs. Colorado.
POLL: What did you think of the @HuskerFBNation tunnel walk?
The traditional “SIRIUS” song began, but was followed up by a remix of “Jungle”.
— KRVN Radio (@krvn) September 5, 2018
Nebraska’s Updated Tunnel Walk – Sept 1, 2018
This should hold you over for a little while. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/UAXWk6BK0c
— ❄️ Nebraska Football ❄️ (@HuskerFBNation) September 2, 2018
