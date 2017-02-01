Volleyball coaches selected for West Nebraska All-Star Game

The volleyball coaches have been selected to lead the West and East teams for the 33rd annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. This year’s game will be played Saturday, June 10th 2017 in Scottsbluff at Cougar Palace on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College. Game time is 2 p.m. MDT.

Natalie Wood from Hemingford High School has been selected as the Head Coach for the West. This past season Hemingford finished with a record of 27-5, losing to Centura in the finals of the C2-7 District. This is Coach Wood’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star game.

Bill Wilson from Dundy County High School has been chosen as the assistant coach for the West squad for this year’s game. This will be the second appearance for Wilson as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as the Head Coach for the West team in 1998.

Leading the East volleyball team this year is Margo Kent from Cambridge High School. This past season Kent led Cambridge to a record of 23-10, losing to Southern Valley lost in the finals of the C2-8 District. This is Coach Kent’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Volleyball Game.

Marcus Ehrke from Alma High School will serve as the assistant coach for the East squad. Coach Ehrke will be coaching in the game for the first time.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. From last year’s proceeds, a total of $2,750 was spilt between three local organizations.