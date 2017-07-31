Wahoo powers past Gering in second round of Class B State Tourney

ALLIANCE, Neb. – The Wahoo American Legion baseball team has yet to play a full game at the Class B State Tournament in Alliance. After beating O’Neill, 16-1 in five innings on Saturday, Wahoo scored 19 more runs in six innings and routed Gering, 19-5, Sunday night.

Billy Hancock’s RBI double with two outs in the first inning gave Wahoo the early lead.

With the 10-run rule threatening to end the game after five innings, Gering scored three runs on singles by Brayden Tarr and Mike Gutherless, and a walk by Riley Grote.

Wahoo would answer with five runs in the top of the sixth. Singles by Hancock and Ryan Ickler, and doubles by Cameron Quick and Trey Ahrens led the big inning.

Austin Scott earned the win on the mound. He allowed five runs on nine hits, while striking out two over four innings of work.

Gering’s Brent Barge suffered the loss. He gave up ten runs on six hits in three innings.

The two teams combined for 26 total hits. Dalton Scott, Chris Palomo, Dylan Radzymski, Tarr and Gutherless each collected two hits to lead Gering. Karson Hesser, Dylan Egr, Ahrens, Quick and Hancock each collected multiple hits for Wahoo.

Gering (29-17) will face elimination on Monday afternoon. The Post 36 Seniors square-off against McCook at 4 p.m. MT at Bower-Shankland Field.

Wahoo will play Omaha Roncalli in the tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday.