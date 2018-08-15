Walters Confident in Offense’s Improvement

The Nebraska football team practiced for just under two hours on Wednesday inside the Hawks Championship Center in full pads and helmets.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters addressed the media after practice and was asked about last weekend’s scrimmage.

“It went well,” Walters said. “The guys went out and they competed. Offense beat the defense at times and then defense got the best of us, it’s a good competition. We want to put the guys in game situation, coaches off the field and see how they react. I thought across the board on offense they did a good job.”

Walters was also asked about how the quarterback competition is shaping up after more than a week of fall camp.

“They’re all doing a good job,” Walters said of the quarterbacks. “This week we’re going to evaluate them and then going into next week we’ll make some decisions as we get closer to the game. All of those guys are competing and they all bring different elements to the table, and we’ve got to figure out which one leads the offense the best and that’s going to be our guy.”

Walters also commended the work of the offensive line during fall camp and touched on the Huskers’ tight end unit.

“Jack (Stoll) has had a great fall camp,” Walters said. “I’m excited about what he and Austin Allen are going to do. As a matter of fact, the tight ends probably played the best out of anyone in the scrimmage. They made some plays down the field in the pass game which is awesome. I think we’ve got tight ends that are good run blockers, so I’m excited about that group.”

As fall camp continues, Walters said the coaches want players to maintain focus and continue to improve.

“This time in fall camp, the great players sustain,” Walters said. “The average players, you see a little dip in their production. Poor players, you see big dips. So, across the board we’ve got to maintain.” Walters also noted that the offense has made a lot of improvement through the first week and a half of fall camp. “Across the board we’ve made progress, everyone is a lot better,” he said.

Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Sept. 1 against Akron at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.