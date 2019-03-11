Washington Heads Back To California

Lincoln-Nebraska sophomore running back Maurice Washington was a no show at Monday’s Spring practice. Head coach Scott Frost was asked about the situation after practice. “He’s in California getting processed today. That’s pretty much all I know. Working through his lawyer, I know he wanted to get him out there and surrender and satisfy the warrant as quickly as he could. They had it worked out for today.

Frost said just last week that Washington will be a “limited participant” this spring as he continues to deal with legal proceedings stemming from criminal charges he faces for allegedly sending a sexually explicit video to a girl. As for Washington’s situation, Frost said, “I don’t want to have anything to do with what’s going on out there (in California). We’re going to do everything we can to cooperate with that process. I’ve talked to him several times, mostly about how he’s going to behave from here forward and what role he’s going to have at practice.”