(Watch) High school hoops returns at KNEB tonight

It’s a new year and if we’re being honest, for the Scottsbluff and Gering basketball teams it probably feels like the start of a brand new season.

The Gering girls and boys teams haven’t played since December 15th and the Scottsbluff boys team won’t play again until next Friday. All four teams at those schools had the GNAC Tournament cancelled last weekend in Columbus.

But tonight things get back to normal with basketball being played and we’ll have three games here at KNEB.

At Scottsbluff it’ll be girls action only with the Bearcats hosting Mitchell. This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams with the Tigers winning 48-44 on day two of the season opening Western Conference Tournament. Keyana Wilfred, despite major foul trouble in that game, led Mitchell with 20 points.

Scottsbluff has made major strides in the early portion of the season but coming off the layoff is a bit of the great unknown.

Mitchell is coming off their first loss of the season (snapped a 50 game regular season winning streak) last weekend in Sidney at the Cabela’s Tournament, 39-32 to Superior.

Coverage tonight can be found on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at approximately 5:45, tip at 6:00 p.m.

That leaves our TV/radio combo games featuring Gering hosting Sidney. Mentioned above how long it’s been since these Gering teams played a game.

Back on December 15th the Gering girls lost with a depleted roster at Chadron while the boys team picked up their first official win of the season that night by double digits.

Then came a week off before Christmas before the GNAC Tournament got cancelled last week.

It’s the second matchup of the season for the girls game tonight with Sidney winning in double overtime against Gering on opening night of the season at the Western Conference Tournament. Always a great chess match with Steve Land coaching against Tyler Shaw.

Sidney got a win last night over Kimball and they’re currently at 9-2 on the season while Gering has played just six games total and they’re even up at 3-3.

On the boys side the records aren’t great right now for either team; Sidney just 2-8 after a 10 point win over Kimball last night while Gering sits at just 1-4.

Gering coach Rick Winkler touched on some of the adjustments his Bulldogs tried to get ironed out on the practice floor the last few weeks.

You can watch tonight’s Sidney at Gering twin bill on KNEB.tv, Allo channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 and we’ll have the radio call on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming at kneb.com starting at approximately 5:15 with the girls game scheduled to start at 5:30.

There’s plenty more action tonight around the region as well:

The Alliance girls and boys both got wins over Casper Natrona County yesterday at the Cheyenne Tournament and both teams play Cheyenne South today.

How bout the Morrill boys being over .500 starting the new year! First year coach Terry Lofink has the Lions at 6-3. Morrill has girls and boys games at home tonight against Guernsey-Sunrise.

Elsewhere you’ve got doubleheaders with Bayard hosting Potter-Dix, Valentine at Gordon-Rushville, Minatare at Hemingford, Crawford hosting Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Newcastle at Torrington, Pine Bluffs home for Wheatland, and Hyannis at South Platte.

Stay up to date on scores tonight with the ScoreStream Scoreboard here at KNEB.com or by downloading the KNEB Sports App for your smartphone or tablet.