(Watch) Highlight package of Mitchell girls win over Syracuse

BY Chris Cottrell/Ryan Murphy | February 23, 2019
Mitchell pulled one out of the fire on Friday in North Platte.

It wasn’t easy on Friday afternoon for the Mitchell Lady Tigers but when all was said and done it was a fourth straight trip to Lincoln for the Class C-1 State Tournament.

Trailing by as many as 9 points in the game and by as many as 8 in the fourth quarter it was top seed Mitchell rallying back to beat 16th seeded Syracuse in overtime by the final of 44-39.

Annabelle Gillen and Jessica Cotant each scored 10 points in the win for Mitchell as they improved to 24-1 on the season.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy put this highlight package together from our broadcast.

Mitchell earned the #1 seed for the C-1 State Tournament and the Lady Tigers will open up against Columbus Lakeview at the Devaney Center on Thursday morning at 9:45 MT.

We’ll have coverage of the Mitchell girls presented by Dooley Oil throughout the State Tournament here on KNEB.

