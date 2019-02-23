(Watch) Highlight package of Mitchell girls win over Syracuse

It wasn’t easy on Friday afternoon for the Mitchell Lady Tigers but when all was said and done it was a fourth straight trip to Lincoln for the Class C-1 State Tournament.

Trailing by as many as 9 points in the game and by as many as 8 in the fourth quarter it was top seed Mitchell rallying back to beat 16th seeded Syracuse in overtime by the final of 44-39.

Annabelle Gillen and Jessica Cotant each scored 10 points in the win for Mitchell as they improved to 24-1 on the season.

Mitchell earned the #1 seed for the C-1 State Tournament and the Lady Tigers will open up against Columbus Lakeview at the Devaney Center on Thursday morning at 9:45 MT.

We’ll have coverage of the Mitchell girls presented by Dooley Oil throughout the State Tournament here on KNEB.