(Watch) Jud Hall takes over Bearcat football

One of the great things about the Scottsbluff High School football program is when things change, things still say the same.

Continuity has been one of the key factors in Scottsbluff having one of the best, most consistent programs in the state of Nebraska.

So it should have come as no surprise that when Joe Benson stepped down as head coach that the administration would turn to Jud Hall to take the reigns and guide things moving forward.

Hall, of course, has been on staff at Scottsbluff since 2010 and has spent time as the defensive coordinator and most recently as the offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.

Coach Hall doesn’t want to stray too far from what’s made the program tick over the years and wants to continue one main coaching theme he learned from Coach Benson.

There is plenty to sort out for Hall as he takes over for Benson. Two other longtime members of the coaching staff, Mark Moran and Todd Menghini, are stepping away from the sidelines.

Hall graduated from Yuma High School in Colorado and attended college at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska.

He got his coaching start at Fremont High School in 2001 before moving back to Yuma where he was an assistant football coach for eight years before coming to Scottsbluff where he’s been on staff for the last nine years.

With Hall calling plays Scottsbluff has been one of the more explosive offensive units in the state and they do it the “old school” way by running the football.

Hall will continue to handle play calling duties for now while Jake McLain will continue in his role as defensive coordinator.

Scottsbluff is coming off a 12-1 season that ended with an appearance in the Class B state title game where they lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic. It was one of the best teams in school history and they do lose plenty of talent off that squad.

The cupboard will not be bare, though. Senior to be Sabastian Harsh will return as one of the top players in the entire state; he’ll double as the starting quarterback and an outside linebacker. Jasiya DeOllos has been a starter for the better part of three seasons and could see an uptick in offensive responsibilities with the departure of star running back Chris Busby. And watch out for Jacob Krul, who started at halfback last year and racked some great yards per carry numbers.

Krul’s workload will explode this upcoming season and he’s coming off a weekend visit to prestigious Princeton University.

The beat is expected go on at Scottsbluff High School where Jud Hall is now the man in charge of Bearcat football.