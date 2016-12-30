class="single single-post postid-205318 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

BY KNEB Sports | December 30, 2016
WATCH & LISTEN: High School Basketball

Today’s high school basketball games on KNEB:

  • GNAC Girls 7th Place Game
  • GNAC Boys 3rd Place Game
  • Cabela’s Shootout Girls Championship
  • Cabela’s Shootout Boys Championship
  • Alliance Holiday Tournament Quadruple Header
    • Girls 3rd Place: Bridgeport vs. Gordon-Rushville, 12:45pm
    • Boys 3rd Place: Bridgeport vs. Mitchell, 2:15pm
    • Girls Championship: Alliance vs. Mitchell, 3:45pm
    • Boys Championship: Alliance vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:15pm
    • WATCH:

 

