(WATCH LIVE) John Cook at weekly Husker press conference

John Cook answers questions from the media at the weekly Husker sports press conference.

The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team dropped a hard-fought road match at No. 3 Minnesota 3-1 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion.

The Huskers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) got off to a strong start with a decisive win in the first set. After trailing by eight in set two, the Huskers came all the way back and held a 23-22 lead, but momentum shifted after the Gophers scored three points to end the set. Minnesota (16-2, 10-0 Big Ten) thwarted another Husker comeback attempt in a deuce game in set three, and the Gophers pulled away in the fourth set.

Video: John Cook at weekly press Conference

Up Next: The Huskers play their fourth straight match on the road, at Ohio State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on BTN and will air on the Husker Sports Network.