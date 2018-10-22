class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342614 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(WATCH LIVE) John Cook at weekly Husker press conference

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 22, 2018
John Cook answers questions from the media at the weekly Husker sports press conference.

The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team dropped a hard-fought road match at No. 3 Minnesota 3-1 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion.

The Huskers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) got off to a strong start with a decisive win in the first set. After trailing by eight in set two, the Huskers came all the way back and held a 23-22 lead, but momentum shifted after the Gophers scored three points to end the set. Minnesota (16-2, 10-0 Big Ten) thwarted another Husker comeback attempt in a deuce game in set three, and the Gophers pulled away in the fourth set.

Up Next: The Huskers play their fourth straight match on the road, at Ohio State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on BTN and will air on the Husker Sports Network.

