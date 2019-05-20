(Watch) Scottsbluff HS football sets camp dates for early June

Summer has arrived.

For area football programs that means time to start the summer grind to be prepared for the 2019 season.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats will hold their team camp June 3rd through June 6th at the high school practice field.

This camp is for players grade 9-12 and will run daily that Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The cost is $40 and must be paid in full by Monday, June 3rd. Walk-up athletes are welcome.

You can download the camp flyer right here.

On Monday morning first year head coach, Jud Hall, and top assistant coach, Jake McLain stopped by the station and we had a chance to talk some summer planning and the future of the program.

To be prepared for camp you’ll need t-shirt, shorts, football shoes, tennis shoes, and a good attitude!

The SHS/BMS youth football camp will be August 5th – 8th. This will be for students entering the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade next year. Please look for information over the summer for that camp.