Weather postponements: Gering vs. Bridgeport, Pioneers, WESTCO

BY KNEB Sports | June 19, 2018
Weather has made a mess of baseball action scheduled around the region for Monday night.

Pioneers

Tonight’s Western Nebraska Pioneers home game against Pierre has been postponed.

The two teams will make up the game as part of doubleheader next Monday, June 25th, starting at 5 p.m. Both games will last 7 innings.

Legion baseball

Tonight’s Bridgeport at Gering Platte Valley Companies baseball game, which was to be broadcast on KNEB.tv, has been postponed. The juniors game was also postponed.

That doubleheader will be made up tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. for the B&C Steel juniors game followed by Platte Valley Companies vs. Bridgeport at 4 p.m.

Gering will then play their regularly scheduled game vs. Morrill starting at 6 p.m.

Also for tonight, the WESTCO Zephyrs and Express games at Chadron have been canceled.

