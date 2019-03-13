class="post-template-default single single-post postid-371832 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Weather Related: Gering HS Activities update

BY Chris Cottrell | March 13, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Weather Related: Gering HS Activities update
(Gering HS)

Here is the latest from the Gering High School Activities calendar as far as sporting events through the weekend…

Girls Tennis – This is listed as “cancelled” on the Gering calendar (Scottsbluff has this listed as still on for now).

Girls and Boys varsity soccer – matches scheduled for Saturday in North Platte against Holdrege and Kearney Catholic have been postponed and moved to Monday, April 22nd in Kearney.

Varsity Track & Field meet – The Chadron State College indoor meet is still listed as ON. For now.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments