Weather Related: Gering HS Activities update

Here is the latest from the Gering High School Activities calendar as far as sporting events through the weekend…
Girls Tennis – This is listed as “cancelled” on the Gering calendar (Scottsbluff has this listed as still on for now).
Girls and Boys varsity soccer – matches scheduled for Saturday in North Platte against Holdrege and Kearney Catholic have been postponed and moved to Monday, April 22nd in Kearney.
Varsity Track & Field meet – The Chadron State College indoor meet is still listed as ON. For now.