Weather Related: Scottsbluff HS Activities update

Here’s a rundown of what’s been postponed or cancelled so far for both Scottsbluff High School according to A.D. Dave Hoxworth…

Track

As of now, the Track team will plan to attend Chadron on Saturday.

Soccer

The boys and girls first two slated contests have been rescheduled. Friday vs Newcastle has been moved to Thursday, April 25th. These contests will be played at Landers Soccer Complex.

The quad that was scheduled at North Platte on Saturday has been moved to the Monday after Easter. It will be played in Kearney instead of North Platte and will be on Monday, April 22nd.

Girls and Boys JV vs Cheyenne on Saturday has been postponed and date will be rescheduled later.

Girls Tennis

The girl’s tennis at North Platte on Friday is still on the schedule.