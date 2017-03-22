Webster Named to NABC All-District Team

Nebraska senior guard Tai Webster earned his second all-district honor on Wednesday, as he was a second-team All-District 7 selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The district encompasses the Big Ten region.

Earlier this month, Webster was named first-team All-District by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and earned All-Big Ten honors by the conference media and coaches.

Webster averaged a team-high 17.0 points per game in 2016-17 while chipping in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Auckland, New Zealand, native ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring, fifth in steals and eighth in assists, while topping the Huskers in both scoring and assists. He set career highs in all four categories as a senior and is one of four players in school history to score 500 points and dish out 100 assists in a season. Webster led the Huskers in double-figure games (30), including a team-high nine 20-point games.

In Big Ten play, he finished in the top-10 in four categories, including third in scoring at 17.3 points per game, third in steals (1.6 spg), third in minutes played (35.5 mpg) and eighth in assists (4.1 apg). He reached double figures in 17 straight conference games, including a career-high 28-point performance at Michigan on Jan. 14. Webster also had his first career double-double at Michigan State with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

A four-year letterwinner, Webster finished his career 26th on Nebraska’s career scoring list with 1,116 points while also totaling 421 rebounds, 288 assists and 133 steals in 127 career appearances, including 83 career starts.