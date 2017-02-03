Weekend basketball schedule, broadcast details

Another weekend, another big couple of nights on the prep basketball scene. Here’s a rundown of games at KNEB as well as the Western Trails Conference Tournament and other action.

Friday games at KNEB

(G/B) Gering at Sidney…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at around 5:15. The Gering girls will be looking for their first win of the season against the Lady Raiders. Gering comes in having won three straight games…It’ll be the second matchup of the year on the boys side with Gering having won an overtime thriller back in early January. Tonight’s game will go along way in determining who travels and who avoids the play in game at the district tournament against McCook at Ogallala.

Sidney boys Head Coach Austin Lewis will be my guest on SportsTalk tomorrow morning on 960, 100.3 and kneb.com at around 7:40.

(G/B) Alliance at Scottsbluff…94.1 The Brand, KNEB.tv, and kneb.com at around 5:15. Both girls teams coming off losses (Alliance to Chadron earlier this week, SB last Saturday at home to Rapid City Stevens). Alliance won the only meeting so far this year, 50-38, on their home floor back on January 6th….The Scottsbluff boys have won 21 straight in this series including two W’s this season, 87-60 in the title game of the WC Tournament, and 65-42 at Alliance. Alliance guard Kyle King is healthy and now at full speed and his shooting could be a major key for Alliance to have a shot to win tonight on the road.

Saturday games at KNEB

(G/B) Sidney at Scottsbluff…94.1 The Brand, KNEB.tv, and kneb.com with pregame starting at approximately 3:15. Sidney beat the Scottsbluff girls 48-40 a couple weeks ago in Sidney while the Bearcats boys are 2-0 against the Red Raiders this season.

Western Trails Conference Tournament at WNCC

Girls semifinals today (Friday): Mitchell plays Gordon-Rushville at 2 p.m. followed by the Hemingford vs. Morrill game at 3:45. The girls title game will be tomorrow night starting at 5:30.

Boys semifinals tonight (Friday): Kimball gets Hemingford starting at 5:30 and then in the nightcap at 7:15 it’s Bridgeport vs. Gordon-Rushville. The boys title game tomorrow will tip off at 7:15.

Other girl/boy doubleheaders for Friday night

St. Thomas More, SD at Chadron

Sioux County at Minatare

South Platte at Banner County

Potter-Dix at Garden County

Leyton at Creek Valley

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Lingle Ft. Laramie at Lusk