Weekend high school soccer results, Tuesday schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | March 20, 2017
Results from weekend, schedule for Tuesday.

Here are the final scores for games over the weekend as the Scottsbluff and Gering girls and boys teams were in North Platte for games on Saturday.

BOYS FINALS:

Scottsbluff 2, Holdrege 0

Kearney Catholic 1, Scottsbluff 0 (1-1)

Holdrege 5, Gering 3

Kearney Catholic 2, Gering 0 (0-3

GIRLS FINALS:

Gering 2, Holdrege 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Gering 2 (2-1)

Holdrege 6, Scottsbluff 4

Kearney Catholic 7, Scottsbluff 2 (0-2)

Tuesday’s games:

Scottsbluff girls at Laramie; JV at 4, Varsity at 6

North Platte girls at Gering; JV at 3, Varsity at 4:45

Laramie boys at Scottsbluff; JV at 3, Varsity at 5

Gering boys at North Platte; JV at 3, Varsity at 4:45

