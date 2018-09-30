Weekend prep results

Some Sunday morning quick hitters…

Twin City Volleyball Invite

-Rapid City Stevens was the tournament champion with a title game victory over Alliance 25-23, 25-17

-Alliance finished the weekend 5-1

-Gering finished with a 4-2 record including three wins on Saturday over Scottsbluff, Lexington, and Torrington

-Scottsbluff finished 1-5 on the weekend

GNAC Softball

Both Scottsbluff and Gering started the tournament with back to back losses setting up a 5th place game between the two teams.

In that matchup it was Gering knocking off Scottsbluff 9-0 to take fifth place and Scottsbluff finished in sixth.

GNAC Boys Tennis

McCook North Platte Columbus Hastings Gering Scottsbluff

Gering’s top finish came from the No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Walker and Dyson Dollarhide, who finished in 3rd place on the day at 3-2.

For Scottsbluf the top finish on the day came from Porter Robbins at No. 2 singles, who finished in 4th place with a record of 2-3.

GNAC Girls Golf

North Platte 347 Gering 351 Columbus 373 Scottsbluff 387 Hastings 409 McCook NS

1. Baylee Steele, North Platte 75

2. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 80

3. Aspen Luebbe, North Platte 81

4. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 82

5. Anna Cafferty, Hastings 83

6. Ali Boswell, Gering 86

7. Riley Smith, North Platte 90

8. Megan Maser, Gering 91

9. Maggie Lashley, North Platte 91

10. Maya Lashley, North Platte 91