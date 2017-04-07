Weekend sports schedule

Here’s the schedule of weekend activities.
WNCC baseball and softball
- WNCC baseball is hosting Lamar C.C. this afternoon, 2 p.m./4:30
- WNCC baseball is hosting Trinidad State tomorrow, 1 p.m./3
- WNCC softball is hosting Otero tomorrow, 3 p.m./5
- WNCC softball is hosting Otero Sunday, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
High School events Today (Friday)
- GNAC girls soccer…Gering vs. North Platte, 2 p.m.
- GNAC girls soccer…Scottsbluff vs. Norfolk, 2 p.m.
- GNAC boys soccer…Gering vs. Lexington, 4 p.m.
- GNAC boys soccer…Scottsbluff vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
- Boys golf…Scottsbluff at the Casper Invitational
- Track and Field…Scottsbluff at the Broken Bow Invite
- Track and Field…Southeast and Lingle Ft. Laramie at Cheyenne East
(GNAC Soccer Tournament will continue on Saturday as well.)