Weekend sports schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | April 7, 2017
Here’s the schedule of weekend activities.

WNCC  baseball and softball

  • WNCC baseball is hosting Lamar C.C. this afternoon, 2 p.m./4:30
  • WNCC baseball is hosting Trinidad State tomorrow, 1 p.m./3
  • WNCC softball is hosting Otero tomorrow, 3 p.m./5
  • WNCC softball is hosting Otero Sunday, 11 a.m./1 p.m.

High School events Today (Friday)

  • GNAC girls soccer…Gering vs. North Platte, 2 p.m.
  • GNAC girls soccer…Scottsbluff vs. Norfolk, 2 p.m.
  • GNAC boys soccer…Gering vs. Lexington, 4 p.m.
  • GNAC boys soccer…Scottsbluff vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
  • Boys golf…Scottsbluff at the Casper Invitational
  • Track and Field…Scottsbluff at the Broken Bow Invite
  • Track and Field…Southeast and Lingle Ft. Laramie at Cheyenne East

(GNAC Soccer Tournament will continue on Saturday as well.)

