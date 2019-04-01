West Nebraska All-Star coaches announced

Football and volleyball coaches have been selected for the 2019 West Nebraska All-Star games this summer in Scottsbluff.

This marks the 42nd year for the all-star football game.

Jimmie Rhodes from Mitchell will lead the West team. His assistants will be Brent Bauer (Ogallala), Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell), and JJ Ozuna (Minatare).

Brian Cargill from Cozad will be the head coach for the East team with assistants Rob Bubak (Cozad), Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe), and Dreu Young (Cozad).

The football game will be played at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday night, June 8th, starting at 7 p.m. MT.

It’s year 35 for the annual volleyball all-star game to be played at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

The West head coach will be Jodi Craig from Leyton and her assistant will be Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron).

For the East squad the head coach is Belinda Coble of Mullen and Randi Atkins (Arnold) will be the assistant coach.

First serve for the volleyball match will be at 2 p.m. that same afternoon, June 8th.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star games benefit local organizations.