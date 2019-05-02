West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball rosters announced

The rosters for this year’s West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball games have been announced.
This year’s All-Star games will take place Saturday, June 8th. The 35th annual volleyball match will be at WNCC’s Cougar Palace starting at 2 p.m. MT.
It’s the 42nd year of the football game and kickoff at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff will be at 7 p.m. MT.
Here are the rosters for both games:
FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Zane Anthony
|Kimball
|Tommy Bragg
|Gordon-Rushville
|Ian Carrier
|Mitchell
|Max Closson
|Gering
|Justin Davis
|Hemingford
|Jeremiah Delzer
|Scottsbluff
|Parker Dillon
|Chase County
|Arik Doty
|Sidney
|Dan Dunbar
|Chadron
|Evan Fisher
|Chase County
|Brayden Fowler
|Valentine
|Cameron Geary
|Scottsbluff
|Gage Haake
|Sandhills-Thedford
|Baily Hood
|Alliance
|Jacob Krutsinger Haines
|Dundy County
|Jake Lemmon
|Chadron
|Ephroen Lovato
|Minatare
|Alex Maddox
|Sidney
|Isaac Margritz
|Hershey
|Lane McGinley
|Valentine
|Devon Osnes
|Valentine
|Lucas Paloucek
|Ogallala
|Cade Payne
|Hemingford
|Zach Pettit
|Sidney
|Cameron Raffaeli
|Ogallala
|Trent Reed
|Hay Springs
|Keegan Reifschneider
|Scottsbluff
|Clark Reisen
|Chadron
|Chandler Stinson
|Alliance
|Josh Swanson
|Ogallala
|Kadin Vrbas
|Chase County
|Scott Wheeler
|Chase County
Head Coach: Jimmie Rhodes (Mitchell)
Asst Coaches: Brent Bauer (Ogallala)
Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell)
JJ Ozuna (Minatare)
FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Nick Bocott
|North Platte
|Dylan Boggs
|Bertrand
|Hunter Bose
|North Platte
|Treyvon Brooks
|Broken Bow
|Leighton Bubak
|South Loup
|Alec Bunger
|McCook
|Adam Cole
|Cozad
|Drew Drake
|Broken Bow
|Aaron Drews
|Holdrege
|Lane Edis
|Mullen
|Morgan Fawver
|McCook
|Grayson Garey
|Broken Bow
|Caden Geiken
|Gothenburg
|Dillon Geiser
|Cozad
|Colin Giron
|McCook
|Yordi Gutierrez
|Arapahoe
|Dalton Harchelroad
|Wauneta-Palisade
|Jake Heerten
|North Central
|Blake Hoffmaster
|Cozad
|Jordan Holen
|Bertrand
|Jake Johnson
|North Platte
|Colton Munger
|Keya Paha
|Nick Niesen
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Miles Peterson
|Bertrand
|Brennan Seitsinger
|Gothenburg
|Gabe Senhert
|McCook
|Jalen Starks
|Lexington
|Brad Swanson
|North Platte
|Paxton Terry
|McCook
|Keaton Trampe
|Elm Creek
|Austin Wolfe
|Medicine Valley
|Jade Wurth
|Lexington
Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)
Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)
Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)
Dreu Young (Cozad)
VOLLEYBALL ROSTER EAST
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Allison Bauer
|Elm Creek
|Alley Beisner
|Loomis
|Alysen Daniels
|Mullen
|Jayceea Hanson
|McCook
|Abbie Hedgecock
|North Platte
|Adrianna Hill
|Callaway
|Hayley Homan
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Addison Johnson
|Cody-Kilgore
|Haley Jones
|Mullen
|Courtney Rice
|Mullen
|Sydnee Sallach
|South Loup
|Kailie Tomlin
|Cambridge
|Macey Widick
|Brady
Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)
Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)
VOLLEYBALL ROSTER WEST
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Mackenzie Anderson
|Ogalalla
|Emily Barr
|Hershey
|Emersen Cyza
|Alliance
|MaKenzie Dunkel
|Scottsbluff
|Lily Fair
|Ogallala
|Lauren Gasseling
|Hemingford
|Anabelle Gillen
|Mitchell
|Carstyn Hageman
|Chadron
|Channing Holm
|Hershey
|Erica Hopping
|Sutherland
|Payton Jung
|Sidney
|Katelyn Sylvester
|Sidney
|Keyana Wilfred
|Mitchell
Head Coach: Jodi Craig (Dalton)
Asst Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)