West Nebraska All-Star football coaches announced

The coaches have been selected for the 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. This marks the 39th year for the West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. The 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Football game will be played Saturday, June 10th at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. Game time is 7 p.m. MDT.

In 2017, two coaches from D-2 schools will lead the East and West football squads.

Glen Lipska from Leyton High School will lead the West team. This past season Lipska’s team finished with a 2-6 record. This is Coach Lipska’s second time serving as a coach in the game. He previously served as an assistant coach for the West team in 2009.

The West assistant coaches are; Blake Beebout from Valentine High School, Cody Gamble from Leyton High School, and Jamie Slingsby from Chadron High School

Ryan Jones from Maxwell High School will lead the East team in 2017. This past season Jones’s team posted a 2-6 record. This will be Coach Jones’s second time coaching in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as an assistant coach for the East team in 2015.

The East assistant coaches are; Jason Hale from Holdrege High School, Paul Heusinkvelt from Overton High School, and Mike Kozeal from Twin Loup High School.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. From last year’s proceeds, a total of $2,750 was spilt between three local organizations.