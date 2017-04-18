West Nebraska All-Star Football Game: East roster

West Nebraska All-Star: Football East Roster
Player School
|Aaron Allison
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Hunter Aul
|South Loup
|Christopher Borden
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Tyler Buck
|Holdrege
|Ezekiel Derr
|Cozad
|Cade DiGiovanni
|North Platte
|Brady Dawson
|Southern Valley
|Michael Gibbens
|Twin Loup
|Klint Gill
|Cozad
|Dawson Graham
|Gothenburg
|Cameron Griffis
|Cozad
|Alex Helms
|Holdrege
|Brice Hodson
|Medicine Valley
|Lane Knisley
|North Platte St. Pat’s
|Tristan Kociembu
|Broken Bow
|Luis Lam
|Lexington
|Lucas Lans
|Southern Valley
|Andrew Miller
|Broken Bow
|Lance Moore
|Mullen
|Matthew Neiman
|Brady
|Reece Peden
|Cozad
|Creighton Peterson
|Bertrand
|Patrick Peterson
|Gothenburg
|Brady Rohde
|Ansley/Litchfield
|Noah Royce
|Gothenburg
|Paul Sandoz
|Twin Loup
|Garett Schledewitz
|Maxwell
|Hunter Smith
|Broken Bow
|Jayden Songster
|North Platte
|Josh Thompson
|Overton
|Samuel Vinton
|Mullen
|Ben Wetovick
|Cozad
Head Coach: Ryan Jones (Maxwell)
Asst Coaches: Jason Hale (Holdrege)
Paul Heusinkvelt (Overton)
Mike Kozeal (Twin Loup)