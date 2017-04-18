class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229555 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

West Nebraska All-Star football game: West roster

BY West Nebraska AS press release | April 18, 2017
West Nebraska All-Star: Football West Roster

Player                                                   School

Brendan Brehmer Alliance
Drew Brenner Leyton
Marquis Burwell Chadron
Cade Cappel McCook
Josh Davis Hershey
Isaac DeLosSantos Scottsbluff
Noah Eklund Valentine
Jerrod Fedorchick Bridgeport
Bryson Fisher Chase County
Jared Fulton Valentine
Genaro Gurrola Scottsbluff
Logan Hammond Ogallala
Baylor Hellmuth Hershey
Abe Hernandez Mitchell
Eric Langan McCook
Miles Langer Perkins County
Max Lindgren Ogallala
Alex Linneman Sidney
Jacey Nutter Sandhills
Kobe Paez Scottsbluff
Denton Payne Hemingford
Cade Pokorny Sandhills
Colby Rezac Ogallala
Dunncan Rogers McCook
Gage Rolls Alliance
Brendinh Sayaloune Chadron
Steven Shields Valentine
Derek Sis Perkins County
Dakota Wallin Chase County
Bryan Wilson Alliance
James Wood Hemingford
Mason Zorn Garden County

Head Coach:               Glen Lipska (Leyton)

Asst Coaches:            Blake Beebout (Valentine)

Cody Gamble (Leyton)

Jamie Slingsby (Chadron)

