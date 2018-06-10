West Nebraska All-Star volleyball/football recap

Another successful West Nebraska All-Star week is in the books.

Saturday’s action got started at WNCC’s Cougar Palace with the 34th edition of the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game. It was much more competitive and exciting than a year ago when the West won all five sets.

It looked like the East might dominate early as they won the first two sets handily; 25-13 and 25-19.

Then the West rallied to take the next two sets by the scores of 25-21 and 25-12.

That set up gave fans exactly what they were looking for. A deciding fifth set.

It was the West prevailing 15-13.

Brittney Spreier of Gering was named the MVP of the match for the West with a team high 13 assists.

The MVP for the East team was Gracie Steinike of Gothenburg.

Sportsmanship awards were given to Sutherland’s Haiden Kreber and Arleigh Costello of Gothenburg.

Scholarship awards were presented to Bridgeport’s Emily Baxter and Steinike.

Football

The 40th edition of the West Nebraska All-Star football game at Bearcat Stadium wrapped up the week and it came down to the final drive of the night.

The West team opened up the scoring on the first drive of the night, driving ball 65 yards and capping it off with a one yard touchdown run on a direct snap to Valentin’s D.J. Stephen. Jon Smith of Sidney kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 West.

Late in the first quarter it was Payton Allen of Ainsworth intercepting a pass and scampering roughly 60 yards the other direction, from one sideline to the other, to find the end zone. After the PAT the game was tied at 7-7.

The only scores in the second quarter came from the West as Smith added a pair of field goals. The first covered 37 yards and then after a real efficient two minute drill on the final drive of the half, Smith kicked a 25 yard FG on the final play and the West took a 13-7 lead to the locker room.

It would stay that way heading into the fourth quarter.

Gothenburg Head Coach, the East coach this week, Craig Haake, was true to his word early in the week, saying they were going to run the football.

runs early in the game that didn’t many yards turned into chunk plays in the final 15 minutes. Sargeant’s Alex Horky was able to break off a game changing 42 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter (PAT good) that gave the East their first lead of the game at 14-13.

Then after an ejection on the East side backed their offense up the West committed a key personal foul of their own that allowed the East to keep a drive alive late in the game.

They’d eventually capitalize with another touchdown from Horky, a short one yard plunge (PAT good) to put the East up 21-13.

The West got the ball out to midfield on their final drive but with under a minute to play it stalled out and the East took over on downs and kneeled on the football to wrap up the big win.

Horky was named the offensive MVP with a pair of touchdowns and a game high 174 yards rushing.

Allen, who had the big INT return for a touchdown, took the defensive MVP award home with him to Ainsworth.

Sidney’s Smith and Horky were awarded the Sportsmanship Awards after the game.