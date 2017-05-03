class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233359 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game rosters announced

BY West Nebraska AS press release | May 3, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game rosters announced

The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 33rd annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. The 13 members of each all-star volleyball team were selected by the All Star coaches from nominations by their respective high school coach.

Natalie Wood from Hemingford High School will be the Head Coach for the West. This past season Hemingford finished with a record of 27-5, losing to Centura in the finals of the C2-7 District. This is Coach Wood’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star game.

Bill Wilson from Dundy County High School will be the assistant coach for the West squad. This will be the second appearance for Wilson as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as the Head Coach for the West team in 1998.

Leading the East volleyball team is Margo Kent from Cambridge High School. This past season Kent led Cambridge to a record of 23-10, losing to Southern Valley lost in the finals of the C2-8 District. This is Coach Kent’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Volleyball Game.

Marcus Ehrke from Alma High School will serve as the assistant coach for the East squad. Coach Ehrke will be coaching in the game for the first time.

Here are the rosters for both the West and the East teams:

EAST

Player High School
Tara Callahan Brady
Layna Garey Broken Bow
Kaitlyn Harrison Alma
Taylor Henry Ansley
Carrie Jones Broken Bow
Marlana Kent Cambridge
Kenzie McMullen Anselmo-Merna
Olivia Paulsen South Loup
Miranda Raymond Ainsworth
Jesse Shirley Ansley
Jordynn Simpson North Platte
Adrianna Vinton Mullen
Savannah Weverka SouthLoup

 

Head Coach:   Margo Kent (Cambridge)

Asst Coach:    Marcus Ehrke (Alma)

 

WEST

Player High School
Jayme Commins Ogallala
Natalie Gasseling Hemingford
Carlee Hinn Gordon/Rushville
Kacey Jaeger Ogallala
Kelsey Knight Sidney
Taylin McNair Chase County
Kyra Miles Sandhills
Abbey Mills Sidney
Alexandria Nobiling Chadron
Alexus Rozelle Potter-Dix
Dawson Sharman Potter-Dix
Brooke Turek Hemingford
Teagan Westemeir Chadron

 

Head Coach:   Natalie Wood (Hemingford)

Asst Coach:    Bill Wilson (Dundy County)

 

The 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game will be played Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Cougar Palace on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. Game time is 2 p.m. MDT.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. In 2016, a total of $2,750 was donated to three local organizations.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments