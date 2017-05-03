West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game rosters announced

The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 33rd annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. The 13 members of each all-star volleyball team were selected by the All Star coaches from nominations by their respective high school coach.

Natalie Wood from Hemingford High School will be the Head Coach for the West. This past season Hemingford finished with a record of 27-5, losing to Centura in the finals of the C2-7 District. This is Coach Wood’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star game.

Bill Wilson from Dundy County High School will be the assistant coach for the West squad. This will be the second appearance for Wilson as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as the Head Coach for the West team in 1998.

Leading the East volleyball team is Margo Kent from Cambridge High School. This past season Kent led Cambridge to a record of 23-10, losing to Southern Valley lost in the finals of the C2-8 District. This is Coach Kent’s first appearance as a coach in the West Nebraska All Star Volleyball Game.

Marcus Ehrke from Alma High School will serve as the assistant coach for the East squad. Coach Ehrke will be coaching in the game for the first time.

Here are the rosters for both the West and the East teams:

EAST

Player High School Tara Callahan Brady Layna Garey Broken Bow Kaitlyn Harrison Alma Taylor Henry Ansley Carrie Jones Broken Bow Marlana Kent Cambridge Kenzie McMullen Anselmo-Merna Olivia Paulsen South Loup Miranda Raymond Ainsworth Jesse Shirley Ansley Jordynn Simpson North Platte Adrianna Vinton Mullen Savannah Weverka SouthLoup

Head Coach: Margo Kent (Cambridge)

Asst Coach: Marcus Ehrke (Alma)

WEST

Player High School Jayme Commins Ogallala Natalie Gasseling Hemingford Carlee Hinn Gordon/Rushville Kacey Jaeger Ogallala Kelsey Knight Sidney Taylin McNair Chase County Kyra Miles Sandhills Abbey Mills Sidney Alexandria Nobiling Chadron Alexus Rozelle Potter-Dix Dawson Sharman Potter-Dix Brooke Turek Hemingford Teagan Westemeir Chadron

Head Coach: Natalie Wood (Hemingford)

Asst Coach: Bill Wilson (Dundy County)

The 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game will be played Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Cougar Palace on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. Game time is 2 p.m. MDT.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. In 2016, a total of $2,750 was donated to three local organizations.