West Nebraska All-Star week underway

BY Chris Cottrell | June 6, 2018
The West football team gathered Tuesday for media day ahead of a hot practice.

All-Star season continues this week with West Nebraska football and volleyball players in Scottsbluff ahead of the games on Saturday.

The football guys checked in on Tuesday morning and then gathered for the media throng at Bearcat Stadium.

Hemingford’s Jordan Haas is the head coach for the West Team this week.

East Team at Bearcat Stadium yesterday afternoon.

In charge for the East Team this week is Gothenburg Head Coach, Craig Haake.

There’s been a couple of changes to the rosters for both these squads.

For the West, Hunter Hays of McCook has been replaced by Scottsbluff’s Luke Ferguson.

And for the East, they’ll be playing one man short with 31 players as James Schroll of North Platte St. Pat’s did not make the trip.

The volleyball ladies will be arriving and checking in this morning.

Tickets for both games on Saturday are on sale around town right now. Pick tickets up at the Sports Racquet, The Zone at Scottsbluff Screenprinting, Runza locations in Scottsbluff and Gering, and The Twisted Pretzel at Monument Mall.

We’ll have more on both games coming up on Thursday’s sportscast on KNEB.tv.

