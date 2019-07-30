West Nebraska Football Club registration still open

Registration for the Western Nebraska Football Club (formerly AYSO) recreational season runs through August 18th!
The recreational season runs from August 19th through mid-October.
This league is for boys and girls 5U-14U.
WNFC is a recreational and select soccer club. Teams practice and play once a week.
The registration cost is $65 per player but that amount increases to $75 on August 1st.
For more information, including a description of available programs visit https://www.westernnebraskafc.com or contact Nate Rock at 308-631-9003, or email at westernnebraskafc@gmail.com.