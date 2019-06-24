WESTCO and Gering legion baseball weekend recap

Here’s a look at what happened on the legion baseball diamonds from over the weekend.

The WESTCO Zephyrs dropped a doubleheader at Cleveland Field on Saturday to Hastings. In game one the final was 3-0 as Tyson Gatto tossed a complete game shutout for the visitors. Harold Baez was solid for the Z’s on the hill pitching into the seventh inning.

In game two the final was 6-4 as Hastings rallied for the win. WESTCO scored all four of their runs in the first inning off starter Jacob Shaw. First inning RBI’s came from Jack Jones, KJ Hartline, and Jerrett Richter.

With two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second Hastings made a move and went to Josh Brooks in relief of Shaw and from that point forward Brooks shutdown the Zephyrs. He worked six innings, didn’t allow a run, and he struck out nine.

Jack Jones had a big game at the dish finishing with three opposite field doubles while Creighton Dike pitched solid despite some errors behind him defensively. The Z’s committed six errors in the game two loss.

Alliance Tournament

The championship game is tonight between Alliance and Buckley at 6 p.m.

Gering Platte Valley Companies finished 2-1 at the Alliance Tournament. PVC finally able to get over the hump against Alliance, they beat the Spartans on Friday night 1-0. Riley Schanaman tossed a complete game shutout on the mound. Schanaman also coming through at the plate with two hits and their only RBI in the first inning.

On Saturday, Gering got off to a good start by beating Chadron 7-4 before losing their deciding pool play game to the Buckley Bombers by the final of 16-6.

Gering will play at WESTCO on Tuesday night in a JR/SR doubleheader at Cleveland Field starting at 5 p.m. KNEB will have coverage of the seniors game with the Zephrys and Platte Valley Companies scheduled for a 7 o’clock start.

TV only tomorrow night on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Chadron Juniors Tournament

The WESTCO Express finished their weekend with three wins in four games. The Express on Saturday beat Gordon-Rushville 13-6 before handing Gering a 5-2 defeat. On Sunday they got past Chadron with ease 14-0 before losing to Alliance 15-3.

Gering B&C Steel went 1-3 in the tournament; they got beat by the Express in their first game on Saturday before falling to Chadron 4-1. On Sunday they lost to 9-1 before getting their lone win of the weekend over Gordon-Rushville 9-7.