WESTCO and Gering roundup from Tuesday

Both senior legion baseball teams in town had games on Tuesday night with WESTCO on the road and Gering Platte Valley Companies at home.

The Zephyrs trekked north and were able to get a sweep over Chadron.

In game one the Z’s scored five times in the second and eventually were able to hang on for a 9-8 win. Jace Heimerman had three hits and drove in two runs while Jack Jones also came up with a three hit performance. Hunter McCollum had two RBI’s.

On the mound WESTCO used four pitchers with starter Creighton Dike getting the ‘W’.

It wasn’t the prettiest game defensively with the Z’s committing six errors.

WESTCO won game two 5-1 behind McCollum and Heimerman on the mound. That duo combined for seven innings, just one run, and seven strikeouts with no walks allowed.

Just six hits at the plate for the Z’s and they were helped out by four errors from Chadron.

The Zephrys are now 27-15 on the season and they’ll play a doubleheader at Alliance tomorrow night (Thursday) starting at 5 p.m. We’ll have coverage for both games on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 4:45.

Gering splits with Buckley

For a Gering a hard earned split with a team they’ve gone back and forth with this season; they beat Buckley 3-2 in twelve innings. Gering got the winning run on a error in the 12th that allowed Jack Franklin to score and walk it off. Gering got two hit efforts from Franklin and Justin Scott.

On the mound it was Scott and Jerod Balthazor getting the job done. Scott pitched seven innings allowing just one earned run to go along with five strikeouts. Then Balthzor able to notch the win by working five innings in relief, giving up just two hits and no runs.

Game two went to Buckley by the final of 9-8.

Platte Valley Companies almost able to erase a 8-1 deficit. The Bombers led by that score after four and a half innings but then Gering hung some crooked numbers over the final three innings, scoring two in the 5th, two in the 6th, and four in the 7th.

The two teams combined for eight errors; four on each club.

Gering got multi-hit games from Riley Gaudreault, Quinton Janecek, and Anthony Walker. Walker and Riley Schanaman combined for six RBI’s.

Gering is off until next Monday when they travel to play McCook.