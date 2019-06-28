WESTCO and Gering weekend baseball schedule

Here’s a look at the game scheduled for area legion baseball teams this weekend.

Friday:

Chadron at Gering…Jr/Sr doubleheader at Oregon Trail Park with the juniors game first at 5 p.m. The Gering Platte Valley Companies Sr’s are coming off a split with the Casper Crush yesterday. Tonight’s game with Chadron is a makeup from the rainout on Wednesday.

*KNEB has coverage tonight on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at approximately 6:45-7 with pregame or 15 minutes ahead of first pitch.

WESTCO Zephyrs vs. Rock Springs…The Z’s weekend trip to Gillette WY continues with one game tonight. WESTCO lost last night in their tournament opener to Gillette by the final of 5-2. Paul Panduro and Tate Carson each had multi-hit games vs. Gillette last night. First pitch tonight at 5 p.m.

Saturday:

WESTCO Zephyrs vs. Greeley CO

WESTCO Zephyrs vs. TBD…The Z’s have two games lined up for Saturday to wrap up pool play in Gillette.

Sunday:

Gering Platte Valley Companies vs. Buckley

Gering Platte Valley Companeis vs. Lexington…Gering head coach Rick Kinnaman says they added these two games that will be played at Buckley’s place on Sunday in a round-robin format. All three teams will play twice. Coach Kinnaman adds they need to play these better teams in order to be well prepared for the postseason and hosting and participating in the Class B State Tournament.

WESTCO Zephyrs vs. TBD…The Z’s will have wrapped up pool play at the Gillette Tournament on Saturday and to close out the weekend they’ll have one final game against a team from the opposite pool play group.

WESTCO Express vs. Casper Crush…The Express Jr’s will host Casper for a doubleheader at Cleveland Field starting at noon.

Gering B&C Steel vs. Torrington…The Gering Jr’s with some action at home during the afternoon starting at 1 p.m.