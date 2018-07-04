Westco, Gering sweep games Tuesday night

Here is legion scoreboard from Tuesday night.

WESTCO Zephyrs 6, Bridgeport Bombers 3

WP: Graham Robbins 6 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 2 ER (3 R)

LP: Jake Wallesen 5.1 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 4 ER (6 R)

-Trent Richter, Creighton Dike, Harold Baez, Jack Jones, Ty Corr all two hit nights for the Z’s

-Kort Dye 2 hits, RBI for the Bombers

Gering PVC 11, Sidney 3

WP: Lance Garcia 4 IP, 4 K, 3 BB, 2 ER (3 R)

-Sidney committed 7 errors

-Austin Abbott 3 hits, RBI, run scored

-Anthony Walker 1-2, 2 RBI, BB, run scored

WESTCO Express 19, Bridgeport JR’s 3

WP: Porter Robbins 4 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 0 ER

-Porter Robbins 3-4, 3 runs, RBI

-Lawrence White 5 RBI

-Kyle Henderson, Kyler Kautz, Jerald Ybarra 2 RBI apiece

Gering B&C Steel 13, Sidney 0

-Jerod Balthazor, Jace Heimerman, Blake Greene combined for the shutout for Gering

-Riley Schanaman 4-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs

-Riley Gaudreault 3-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs

-Brady Radzymski 2-4, RBI