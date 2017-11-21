(AUDIO) Westco Legion Baseball hires pair of coaches

America’s pastime is front and center as we all get set to enjoy a great American holiday.

On Monday night the Westco Legion Baseball program announced two hires.

Jeremiah Luber was named the new head coach of the Zephyrs senior team while Dallas Liptac was named the head coach of the Express juniors squad.

We start at the top with Luber, who served as an assistant coach the last two years to longtime head man, Mark Moran. Moran stepped down at the end of this past summer after amassing 884 wins in his 26 seasons at the helm.

Luber is originally from Waverly, Nebraska, where he went to high school and played baseball. He then pitched for four years for Concordia University in Seward.

After college, Luber coached for four years at Waverly High School as well as the coaching with the Waverly summer legion team.

Luber then took a teaching position with Scottsbluff Public Schools for the 2015-2016 school and began his two year tutelage under Coach Moran.

This past summer the Z’s finished with a record of 21-19 and I asked Luber about the state of the program as he starts his tenure.

As for the Westco Express juniors team, well they needed a new head coach as well after Mike Jones (longtime WNCC head coach) stepped away following this last season.

Dallas Liptac has been tabbed as the new Express coach and Luber sounds on board with that decision.

Westco Legion Baseball board President, Scott Corr, is glad the coaching search is over, adding, “I think we have two really good coaches.”

You can listen to my full interview with new Westco Zephyrs Head Coach, Jeremiah Luber, right here.