Westco legion teams have seasons end on Sunday

The Westco Zephyrs had their season come to a close on Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Field on day three of the Class A Area Seven Tournament, falling to Kearney Runza 10-1.

After a two out scoring chance went by the boards in the first inning it was all Kearney.

Kearney scored twice in the second inning and then in the fourth they exploded for five runs, capped off by a big three run home run off the bat of first baseman Ben Dinkel.

The lone run of the game for Westco came on a RBI ground out by Brady Sindt scoring Evan Hughes.

The Taco John’s Player of the Game for the Z’s was Gunnar Buckhammer. He pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed just one unearned run. Buckhammer picked up a base hit at the plate as well.

The Zephyrs finished the season with a record of 21-19.

Kearney advances to a 1 p.m. game on Monday afternoon against North Platte. North Platte yesterday lost to top seed Hastings 12-10.

It’ll be the second matchup of the tournament between those two teams. In game one on Friday afternoon North Platte beat Kearney 17-16 in 11 innings.

For Hastings, with the win yesterday, they get today off and move into Tuesday’s championship game that will start at 1 p.m.

Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament

The Westco Express went 1-2 in their area tournament being held in North Platte. After a win over Lexington on Friday they dropped back to back games to Kearney and North Platte, losing Sunday to the hosts by the score of 10-2.

The Express wrap up the year with a record of 27-18.