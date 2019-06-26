WESTCO sweeps Jr/Sr games from Gering

The home team won both games as crosstown rivals hooked up in legion baseball on Tuesday night.

Cleveland Field played host and it was the WESTCO Zephyrs and Express earning wins over Gering Platte Valley Companies and B&C Steel. We had the seniors games on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500.

After a scoreless first inning it was a second inning barrage for the Zephyrs as they scored 11 runs in the frame. All 11 runs scored with two outs in the inning.

In the inning Paul Panduro had two hits and three rbi’s and Jerrett Richter had a pair of knocks and drove in three while Harold Baez and Jack Jones each ripped rbi doubles as the Z’s sent 17 hitters to the plate.

Gering tried to stay in it as they scored three times in the top of the third inning; they got a two run triple from Riley Gaudreault and another run scoring hit from Riley Schanaman.

Paul Panduro was the winning pitcher for the Zephyrs, he threw four innings and struck out 11.

Justin Scott worked only into the second inning for PVC and took the loss.

In the juniors game B&C Steel rallied in the seventh inning to tie the game 3-3 but the Express were able to walk it off for the win in the bottom half of the frame on an infield error.

Looking ahead you’ve got the Zephyrs now at 18-12 and heading to Gillette for tournament action Thursday through Sunday, they’ll play five games total over the four days. The Express juniors will host Kearney in a doubleheader tomorrow night at Cleveland Field.

Gering is right back on the diamond tonight with a doubleheader at home against Chadron. The juniors game will start at 5 p.m. and then KNEB has coverage of the seniors game, Gering vs. Chadron on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com. Jeff Kelley with the broadcast tonight starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.