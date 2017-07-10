Westco Zephyrs win weekend series vs. Buckley

The Westco Zephyrs are making one final regular season push as the Class A Area 7 Tournament looms this upcoming weekend.

Over the weekend the Zephyrs took three of four games from the Buckley Bombers.

Buckley took the opener at home on Saturday, 7-6, but the Zephyrs responded nicely with a 15-8 win in game two.

After falling behind 6-0 in the first inning, Westco eventually able to rally as they scored 8 times in the sixth inning and tacked on 4 more runs in the seventh.

Alexis Gurrola worked four innings of relief to pick up the win on the mound.

At the plate it was Trent Richter the hitting star with a 4-5 game that included two RBI.

The scene shifted to Cleveland Field for another doubleheader and this time a sweep for the Z’s.

In game one Braden Lofink worked into the fifth inning to pick up the victory. The lefty allowed just one hit, no runs, and struck out 6. Trevor Garcia pitched the final inning and two thirds.

Big games for the brothers Buckhammer. Cooper and Gunnar combined to go 6-8 at the plate with six RBI. Garcia had a pair of hits and two runs scored while Brady Sindt notched two hits and three RBI.

In game two Westco jumped out to a 4-2 lead after two innings but eventually had to rally for two in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 7-6 victory.

After Evan Hughes struggled early (1 ip, 5 BB, 2 R), A.J. Castillo Powell and Chase Lovercheck combined for six innings of relief. Lovercheck worked the final two innings and was credited with the win.

Garcia continued to swing a hot bat; the lefty went 3-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Cody Snelling dropped a 3-3 outing with two driven in.

The Zephyrs are now 20-16 and they’ll travel to play Cheyenne Post 6 (41-15) tomorrow night. We’ll have coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Wednesday the Zephyrs play at Alliance and then Friday through Tuesday they’ll host the Class A Area 7 Tournament at Cleveland Field.