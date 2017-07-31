class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250945 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Westerkamp signs with Miami

BY Miami Dolphins | July 31, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Westerkamp signs with Miami
Courtesy/AP. FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2014 file photo, Nebraska wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against McNeese State in Lincoln, Neb. The little boy who grew up to become the Cornhuskers' mustachioed master of the circus catch wasn't sure the sport was for him when he showed up at a suburban Chicago park for the first practice with his third-grade team. A dozen years later, Jordan is not only the 19th-ranked Cornhuskers' leading receiver but also the proprietor of perhaps the best hands in college football. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp and waived/injured linebacker Lamin Barrow.

Westerkamp joins the Dolphins after a standout four-year career at Nebraska (2013-16) where he played in 49 games with 16 starts and caught 167 passes for 2,474 yards (14.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2015 and third-team All-Big Ten recognition as a senior in 2016. Westerkamp was a two-year captain (2015-16) for the Cornhuskers and finished his career ranked No. 2 in school history in receptions (167). This is his first NFL contract.

Barrow joined the Dolphins as a free agent on Jan. 10, 2017 after he was signed to the team’s practice squad on Dec. 28, 2016. He played in all 16 games with one start for Denver in 2014 and all 16 games for Chicago in 2015. Barrow originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (156th overall) by Denver in the 2014 NFL draft.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments