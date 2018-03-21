Western Conference All-Conference basketball selections

Here are the postseason honors for Western Conference in basketball.

BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE

Scottsbluff- Conner McCracken, Jasiya DeOllos, Devin Buderus

Gering- Tyler Pszanka

Sidney- Mitch Porter, Jake Burke, Jon Smith

Mitchell- Blake Thyne

Alliance- Mason Hiemstra, Joel Baker

Chadron- Cooper Heusman, Coy Bila

Boys Honorable Mention

Scottsbluff- Noah Bruner, Vince Quijas

Gering- Jake Rocheleau, Joziah Palomo

Sidney- Arik Doty, Connor Dormann

Mitchell- Keaton Reichert, Dylan Lower

Alliance- Owen Shelmadine, Corbin Stark

Chadron- Patrick Rust, Jeff Cerny

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE

Mitchell- Jori Peters, Keyana Wilfred, Kenzey Kanno

Scottsbluff- Aubrey Krentz, Devaney Halley

Gering- Makenzie Dunkel

Sidney- Meaghan Ross, Katelyn Sylvester, Janay Brauer

Alliance- MaKayla Davidson, Blythe Boness

Chadron- Dana Dunbar

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Mitchell- Anabelle Gillen, Victoria Schwartz

Scottsbluff- Yara Garcia, Kieyerah Twombly

Gering- Paige Lopez, Kelly Snelling

Sidney- Taylor Dormann, Mattie Johnson

Alliance- Marque Crowe, Kaylee McDonald

Chadron- Peyton Underwood, Shea Bailey