Western Conference All-Conference basketball selections

Here are the postseason honors for Western Conference in basketball.
BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE
Scottsbluff- Conner McCracken, Jasiya DeOllos, Devin Buderus
Gering- Tyler Pszanka
Sidney- Mitch Porter, Jake Burke, Jon Smith
Mitchell- Blake Thyne
Alliance- Mason Hiemstra, Joel Baker
Chadron- Cooper Heusman, Coy Bila
Boys Honorable Mention
Scottsbluff- Noah Bruner, Vince Quijas
Gering- Jake Rocheleau, Joziah Palomo
Sidney- Arik Doty, Connor Dormann
Mitchell- Keaton Reichert, Dylan Lower
Alliance- Owen Shelmadine, Corbin Stark
Chadron- Patrick Rust, Jeff Cerny
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE
Mitchell- Jori Peters, Keyana Wilfred, Kenzey Kanno
Scottsbluff- Aubrey Krentz, Devaney Halley
Gering- Makenzie Dunkel
Sidney- Meaghan Ross, Katelyn Sylvester, Janay Brauer
Alliance- MaKayla Davidson, Blythe Boness
Chadron- Dana Dunbar
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Mitchell- Anabelle Gillen, Victoria Schwartz
Scottsbluff- Yara Garcia, Kieyerah Twombly
Gering- Paige Lopez, Kelly Snelling
Sidney- Taylor Dormann, Mattie Johnson
Alliance- Marque Crowe, Kaylee McDonald
Chadron- Peyton Underwood, Shea Bailey