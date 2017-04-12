Western Conference/Mitchell Invite boys golf results

On Tuesday afternoon there were multiple tournaments taking place at Scenic Knolls Golf Course in Mitchell.

After a brief delay due to cold temperatures in the morning players took to the course to compete in Western Conference meet as well as the Mitchell Invite.

Posting a team score of 322 it was the Sidney Red Raiders winning Western Conference. Scottsbluff finished 2nd with a round of 334 with Gering in 3rd place at 346. Chadron, Mitchell, and Alliance rounded out the team standings.

Individually it was Sidney’s Connor Dormann earning meet medalist honors, besting Gering’s Grant Maser in a one hole playoff after both golfers finished their rounds at 76.

Scottsbluff’s top finisher was Sam McCaslin in 4th place with a round of 81.

The Mitchell Invite portion of the scoring found Kimball the champion with team score of 311. Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Gering JV teams finished 2-4 and then it was Bridgeport finishing 5th.

Western Conference Team Scores

Sidney 322 Scottsbluff 334 Gering 346 Chadron 362 Mitchell 374 Alliance 383

Western Conference Individual Top 10

Connor Dormann, Sidney, 76 (Won title on playoff hole) Grant Maser, Gering, 76 Nate Dvorak, Sidney, 80 Sam McCaslin, Scottsbluff, 81 Brandyn Larsen Scottsbluff, 82 Jake Burke, Sidney, 83 Cole Westfall, Alliance, 83 Vince Quijas, Scottsbluff, 84 Drake DeMasters, Sidney, 86 Seth Marcoe, Mitchell, 87

Mitchell Invite Team Scores

Kimball, 311 Sidney, 322 Scottsbluff, 334 Gering, 346 Bridgeport, 359 Chadron, 362 Mitchell, 374 Alliance, 383 Garden County, 387 Crawford, 396

Mitchell Invite Individual Top 10