Western Nebraska Football Club registration underway

Registration for the Western Nebraska Football Club starts today, May 1st, for the season that will start in late July.

WNFC (formerly AYSO) is accepting registrations May 1st through July 18th.

This league is for both boys and girls for ages 5U-14U and the cost per players is $65.00.

For more information, including a description of available programs visit https://www.westernnebraskafc.com or contact Scottsbluff boys head coach Nate Rock at 308-631-9003.

The WNFC recreational season runs from late July through the middle of September while the select, traveling program will run from mid-September through November.

To download the informational flyer you can click here.