Western Nebraska Football Club results from Laramie this weekend

This youth soccer report comes courtesy of Scottsbluff High School boys coach Nate Rock…

Over the weekend of January 4th-6th several teams from Western Nebraska Football Club participated in the 10th annual Cowboy Turf Wars Soccer Tournament in Laramie Wyoming:

Other results: WNFC U16 Force Girls went 1-2 led by Coach Chad Larson while the WNFC U19 Cosmos Boys went 1-1-2 led by Coach Mike Wallace and lost in quarterfinals.

WNFC squads will be in action later this month when they travel to Rapid City for the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic.