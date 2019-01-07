class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Western Nebraska Football Club results from Laramie this weekend

BY Chris Cottrell/SHS Soccer | January 7, 2019
Area youth soccer teams were in Laramie over the weekend.

This youth soccer report comes courtesy of Scottsbluff High School boys coach Nate Rock…

Over the weekend of January 4th-6th several teams from Western Nebraska Football Club participated in the 10th annual Cowboy Turf Wars Soccer Tournament in Laramie Wyoming:

WNFC U10 Fusion Girls went 2-1-1. Coach Sally Mitchell.
WNFC U12 Synergy Girls went 4-1 with a lost in the semifinals. Coach Scott Powell.
WNFC U14 Galaxy Girls 0-3 Coach Jon Bently.
WNFC U12 Hawks Boys 1-2 Coach Stan Kontogiannis.

Other results: WNFC U16 Force Girls went 1-2  led by Coach Chad Larson while the WNFC U19 Cosmos Boys went 1-1-2 led by Coach Mike Wallace and lost in quarterfinals.

WNFC squads will be in action later this month when they travel to Rapid City for the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic.

