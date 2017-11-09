Western Nebraska Pioneers add two to staff

The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League today announced the addition of Miles Klotz as Director of

Media Relations, and Gerardo Herrera Garcia as Stadium Operations Intern for the summer of 2018.

Klotz comes to Western Nebraska from the University of Iowa. As a freshman at Iowa, he works for the student-run radio station

KRUI, where he serves as a radio host, broadcaster, producer and writer. He has also contributed to various baseball and Iowa

sports-related websites as a contributing writer, and has also written about music. He recently joined the broadcast team for

University of Iowa football broadcasts. A native New Englander, Klotz lives in Connecticut.

“I am excited to be a part of the inaugural season with the Pioneers,” Klotz said. “It’s exciting to be able to spread the fun of

Expedition League baseball through play-by-play broadcasting and media relations work.”

“For a freshman in college, Miles has already accomplished far more than many at the same point in their career,” Chuck Heeman

said. “His preparation for broadcasts comes through and his ability to paint a picture stood out to us right away. Miles is someone

who has a real future in broadcasting sports and we’re very happy to have a part in starting what promises to be a great career.”

Klotz will handle play-by-play duties for all 64 Pioneers games live on KNEB Radio and live streaming on KNEB TV, as well as media

releases from the road, pre and post-game radio shows and many other media-related duties.

Herrera, a senior at the University of Oregon, joins the Pioneers for the summer as a key member of the stadium operations crew.

He previously worked on the 2014 season game day staff with the Medford (OR) Rogues under Pioneers team owners Mayra and

Chuck Heeman.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Gerardo aboard with us to complete his education at the University of Oregon through this

internship,” Chuck Heeman said. “He was a valuable part of our operation in Oregon and we’ve kept in touch as he went through

his education as well as recently earning his United States citizenship. Gerardo is someone we know and can count on and we’ll

rely heavily on him next summer.”

Herrera will help lead a team that will keep the new Oregon Trail Park Stadium operating smoothly during Pioneers games and

lead game day staff in the areas of tickets, ushers, ticket takers and other game day staff.

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 25, 2018. For information on the Expedition League

visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Hotshots visit www.wnpioneers.com.