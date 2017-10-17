Western Nebraska Pioneers Announce First Player Commitments

GERING, NE – The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League today announced the team’s first group of player

commitments as recruited by Head Coach Jimmy Turk. Ten players from seven schools have committed to play in Gering in 2018.

Joining the Pioneers for the team’s inaugural season are:

Antonio Garcia, a redshirt freshman second baseman from San Diego, CA and the University of Kansas;

Nolan Metcalf, a freshman catcher/first baseman from Granger, IN and the University of Kansas;

Dominic Grissom, a freshman infielder from El Paso, TX and the University of San Francisco;

Cooper Van Kooten, a freshman infielder from Greenwood, AR and the University of Arkansas/Little Rock;

Cameron Richman, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Walla Walla, WA and the University of Portland (Oregon);

Cal Webb, a freshman infielder from Spokane, WA and the University of Portland;

Beau Bratton, a sophomore catcher from Biloxi, MS and the University of New Orleans;

Luke Coker, a freshman infielder from Tuscaloosa, AL and Louisiana-Lafayette University;

Jansen Fontenot, a freshman outfielder from Longville, LA and Louisiana-Lafayette University;

Chris Jimenez, a freshman catcher from Fontana, CA and Long Beach State University.

“Coach Turk has done a great job in recruiting, especially having just come aboard with the Pioneers,” Western Nebraska owner

Chuck Heeman said. “Jimmy has a lot of ties in the south and west and this first crop of Pioneer players reflects his connections in

those parts of the country. We’re very happy with this first group of players and can’t wait to see them in a Pioneers uniform in

May.”

Players will report to Gering during the last week of May or when their college teams have completed play and school for the 2017

spring season.

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 25, 2018. For information on the Expedition League

visit www.theexpeditionleague.com and for more information on the Hotshots visit www.wnpioneers.com.