Western Trails Conference basketball brackets for this weekend

This year’s Western Trails Conference basketball tournaments are taking place later this week.

Games will take place in the higher seeded gyms on Thursday with the semifinals and finals moving to WNCC’s Cougar Palace on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s the schedule for the first round games on Thursday:

Girls

Morrill at Bayard, 5 pm

Hemingford at Bridgeport, 6 pm

Gordon-Rushville at Kimball, 6 pm

*Top seed Mitchell has a first round bye and will play G-R/Kimball winner on Friday

Boys

Hemingford at Morrill, 6 pm

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell, 6 pm

Kimball at Bayard, 6:30 pm

*Top seed Bridgeport has a first round bye and will play Hemingford/Morrill winner on Friday

View the complete girls bracket by clicking here.

View the complete boys bracket by clicking here.