Wiehl, Green named honorary captains of OWH JUCO All-Nebraska teams

Western Nebraska Community College’s Jervay Green and Merle Wiehl were named honorary captains of the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska JUCO teams that was released recently.

Green turned in a dominant season for WNCC this past season in becoming the Cougars second all-time leading scorer while earning the All-Nebraska honor.

Wiehl earned the honorary captain honor for a second straight season in helping the Cougar women win a Region IX title and compete at the national tournament for a third straight year.

Wiehl helped the Cougars to a 29-4 record while averaging 22.9 points a game. Wiehl holds the season and career scoring records in school history, scoring 756 points this season and finishing with 1,313 career points. She also holds the career record for most 3-pointers, connecting on 121 treys this past year.

Wiehl scored in double figures in all 33 games for the Cougars this season and has a streak of 55 straight games of scoring in double figures over the past two seasons. Wiehl had four games where she scored 30 or more points, including a season-high 32 points against Cloud County Community College in November.

Wiehl is currently visiting schools to see where she will continue playing the next two seasons.

Also making the JUCO First Team was WNCC freshman point guard Tishara Morehouse of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Morehouse averaged 14.8 points a game this past season and made 85.5 percent from the free throw line.

The rest of the women’s basketball first team included Hailey Tiles and Makena Bodette of McCook Community College and Monica Brooks of Central Community College-Columbus.

WNCC players making honorable mention included sophomore Allysah Boothe and freshman Taylor Joplin. Booth averaged 7.9 points a game and shot 96.4 percent from the charity stripe in making 54 of 56 free throws this season.

Joplin averaged 12.3 points a game and made 65 3-pointers which was the second most treys on the team behind Wiehl’s 121.

WNCC had four men’s basketball players that earned OWH All-Nebraska JUCO honors.

Green, who signed with the University of Nebraska in November, led the way as the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 54.7% from the floor on his way of becoming the honorary captain.

It is the second straight year that a WNCC Cougar was honorary captain as Vinnie Shahid was named captain a year ago.

Green scored 30 or more points six times this season, including 51-point outburst in December against Iowa Lakes Community College. Green connected on 10 3-pointers in that game.

Also making the All-Nebraska First Team was former Scottsbluff High sharpshooter Dru Kuxhausen. Kuxhausen put up staggering numbers from long range while averaging 19.1 points a game. Kuxhausen connected on 119 3-pointers while shooting 51 percent from beyond the arc. Kuxhausen committed to continue his playing at McNeese State University next year.

Other members of the men’s basketball first team include Courtney Murrell and Jakub Karwowski of North Platte Community College, and Lanell Talley of Central Community College-Columbus.

WNCC also had two men’s players earn honorable mention honors in sophomores Martin Roub and Bryce Sanchious.

Roub, who signed in November with Jacksonville State University in Alabama, is a 6-10 center that can shoot the 3-pointer. Roub averaged 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds a game this past season. Roub buried 60 3-pointers last season, which was third on the team behind Kuxhausen and Green. He also shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc and 53.6 from the field.

Sanchious averaged 13.4 points last season while pulling down 5.9 rebounds and dishing off 2.9 assists.

WNCC also had former athletes that earned honors on the OWN All-Nebraska NCAA Division II and NAIANCAA Division III teams.

On the men’s side, former Cougars Jeremy Ruffin and Michael Sparks earned honorable mention honors in NCAA Division II. Ruffin finished his collegiate career at CSC averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Sparks, a redshirt junior, averaged 10.9 points a game for the Eagles last season.

On the women’s side, former Cougar Giovanna Silva earned honorable mention honors for Peru State on the NAIA/NCAA Division II team. Silva was a junior for Peru State where she averaged 11 points and 8.6 rebounds a game last year.