Wildcats Too Wild For Huskers

Edwards’ Homers Not Enough as Huskers Fall to Wildcats, 8-3

Evanston, Ill. — Tristen Edwards had two home runs, but it wasn’t enough as Nebraska mustered up just four hits on the day and committed three errors en route to a 8-3 loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Nebraska moved to 25-11 and 3-2 in conference play. Northwestern improved to 21-11 and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska led 3-0, but Northwestern scored eight unanswered runs to defeat the Huskers. Northwestern’s Nicole Bond improved to 2-1 on the year. She stumped the Huskers, allowing just four hits and three runs through a complete seven innings. In addition to Edwards’ homers, Kaylan Jablonski had one hit, as did Alyvia Simmons.

Jablonski dropped to 17-7. She pitched 4.1 innings and gave up six runs – five of them earned – on seven hits. She also had one walk and one strikeout. Sydney McLeod pitched 1.2 innings. She gave up two runs – both unearned – on two hits. She also had one strikeout.

Edwards blasted her first homer to left field on the first pitch of her at bat in the first inning to give the Huskers a quick 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Wildcats put runners on the corners with two outs. A stolen base put both runners in scoring position and a walk loaded the bases. The Husker defense got out of the inning without allowing a run after a fly out to centerfield.

In the third, Simmons drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a groundout to first. With two outs, Edwards sent another ball flying over the right field fence to extend Nebraska’s lead to 3-0.

Northwestern tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third. A single and a hit batter put two runners on and a home run scored three. The Wildcats looked to extend their lead when another single put a runner on base, but Madi Unzicker caught a line drive and tagged first to get out of the inning with a double play.

The Huskers got in a jam in the bottom of the fifth. An error and a bunt single put runners on the corners with no outs. A double – with help from the wind – gave Northwestern a 4-3 lead and another double scored two more runs.

In the sixth, the Wildcats got another baserunner with a third Husker error. The runner moved to second on a groundout and scored on a double. Another double extended the lead to 8-3.

The Huskers didn’t have an answer and were unable to score any more runs against Northwestern.

Nebraska and Northwestern will play the rubber game tomorrow at noon. The game will be available on Huskers.com (radio) as well as BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required).