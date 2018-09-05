With new horse, Bayard steer wrestler wins six rodeos

After borrowing a neighbor’s horse, Kalane Anders of Bayard has been doing extra well in steer wrestling this summer, particularly at rodeos in Colorado.

The horse is Flasher, a 9-year-old brown gelding with a blaze face and a couple of white socks, Anders said. He is owned by Steve and Sherry Jobman.

“I really like this horse and we’ve been doing well,” said Anders, an agribusiness major and a senior on the rodeo team at Chadron Sate College.

During July and August soon after they began working together, Anders and Flasher teamed up to win “the dogging” at six Colorado rodeos. They were at Castle Rock, Craig, Monte Vista, Rifle, Sterling and Yuma.

All of their winning times were 5.0 seconds or less, topped by a 3.5 mark at Castle Rock. Anders also flipped his steer at the Rifle rodeo in 3.8 seconds and needed just 3.9 seconds to take top honors at Sterling and Yuma.

Anders’ earnings at the six rodeos totaled more than $7,500. He also placed fourth at the Burlington, Colo., rodeo in 4.3 seconds to collect another $700. The good fortune also carried over to Pine City, Minn., this past weekend, where he placed second in 4.7 seconds, good for another $874.

Anders said Flasher had previously been used primarily for team roping.

Anders’ string of successes has boosted him into second place in the Mountain States Circuit steer wrestling standings, and will participate in the circuit finals the third week of October at Loveland, Colo.

He is the son of Kent and Lisa Anders of Bayard.