WNCC baseball and softball schedule changes

WNCC baseball

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team changed its schedule for this weekend.

The Cougars’ Empire Conference contest with Northeastern Junior College slated for Friday at Sterling, Colorado, has been postponed to a later date. The weekend series with Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas, has been moved to Sunday and Monday instead of Saturday and Sunday because of weather.

WNCC Softball

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team changed its schedule for this weekend’s games.

The Highland Community College games on Saturday in Highland, Kansas, have been moved to April 22, while Sunday’s doubleheader against Northeast Community College in Norfolk has been cancelled.

The Cougar softball team will next be in action on Wednesday, Feb. 28 when they host Northeastern Junior College at Volunteer Field beginning at 2 p.m.