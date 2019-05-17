WNCC baseball camp set for June 3-6

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball camp will be held June 3-6 at the Scottsbluff 23 Club Fields.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7 through 14. The cost is $50 per camper and includes a T-shirt.

The camp, just like previous years, will be instructed by WNCC baseball coach Mike Jones, his assistants, and current and former payers.

The camp is an opportunity for baseball players to work on their baseball skills during a fun week of instruction and games. The WNCC coaches take an invested interest in helping the local players learn the fundamentals of baseball and providing an opportunity to play WNCC. The coaches and players will be giving insight in helping you fine-tune your baseball skills in the form of offense, defense, batting, and pitching.

Camp registrations can be downloaded on the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com under the camp tab. For more information on the camp, individuals can contact Mike Jones at (308) 631-3410 or at jonesm@wncc.edu.