WNCC baseball drops doubleheader to Barton

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team had flashes of scoring runs, but it wasn’t enough runs as the Cougars dropped a doubleheader to Barton on Monday at Great Bend, Kansas.

The Cougars were shutout on Sunday in 4-0 and 5-0 contests and on Sunday, the Cougars plated runs. In the first game on Monday, WNCC dropped an 8-3 contest before falling in the second game 20-3.

The opening game was actually a competitive contest with Barton striking first with two runs in the first. WNCC sliced the lead in half with a single run in the second on a Mitch Lightbody single that plated Breven Owen with the first run of the contest.

Barton added a single run in the third and two in the fourth for a 5-1 lead. WNCC kept battling, plating two in the fifth. Braden Lofink led off with a single followed by Esai Hernandez reaching base on an error. Brandan Maher came through with a 2-out single to plate Lofink and Hernandez to cut the lead to 5-3.

That was as close as WNCC got in the contest.

The Cougars finished with six hits in the contest to Barton’s 10. Maher led the way with two hits, including two RBIs. Hernandez also recorded a stolen base.

Jonathan Bermudez was saddled with the loss. The sophomore went four innings in giving up nine hits, five runs and striking out four.

Wellington Mariano, Nate Kolb, and Nat Andresen all saw action on the mound as well, each tossing one inning or less.

The second game started out fine for the Cougars, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the opening at bat when Bermudez had a 2-out single to plate Tyler Olson for the 1-0 lead.

Barton took control of the game after that, plating four in the first and three in the second for a 7-1 lead. Barton would go on to score in the first five innings, including a 9-run fourth for the 20-2 lead.

WNCC added single runs in the fifth and seventh inning. In the fifth, Olson singled in Arnoldo Maltos-Garcia for one run. The seventh saw Olson score on a Tommy McRill fly ball.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 14-4. Bermudez led the way with two hits and an RBI. Olson scored two runs with a RBI.

WNCC went through four pitchers. Blake Slaymaker took the loss, going just one inning allowing five runs on four hits. Also seeing time on the rubber were Hunter Parker, Jacob Pekol, and Kale Litzelman.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they open up Empire Conference play at Lamar Community College. The Cougars will play a single 9-inning game on Saturday followed by a doubleheader on Sunday.

Monday’s Games

First Game

WNCC 010 020 0 – 3 6 1

Barton 201 221 x – 8 10 2

LP – Jonathan Bermudez.

Second Game

WNCC 100 010 1 – 3 4 6

Barton 431 930 x – 20 14 5

LP – Blake Slaymaker.